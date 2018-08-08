“The European Cake Cookbook” by Tatyana Nesteruk, Page Street Publishing Co., $19.99, 160 pages, paperback
Accomplished home bakers looking for inspiration might want to take a look at “The European Cake Cookbook” by Tatyana Nesteruk, host of the YouTube cooking show “Tatyana’s Everyday Food.”
A native of Ukraine who spent her childhood in Italy and now lives in California, Nesteruk offers easy-to-follow recipes for both traditional European cakes and her updated interpretations of classics.
Flavor, technique, texture and preparation make European cakes different than American cakes, the author says. A main difference is they are usually less sweet but still full of flavor.
Nesteruk uses her cake recipes to take the reader on a journey through Europe, sharing some of her favorites “and the ones that have captured the hearts and palates of so many people. When traveling through Europe, you’re bound to find these cakes in cafés, bistros, and restaurants.”
She begins with the multilayered and marshmallow-filled cakes of her home region of Eastern Europe and Ukraine, then travels onto the discriminating creations of France and Belgium.
Next come the fruit- and cheese-filled cakes of Italy and Greece and the rich, chocolatey and creamy indulgences from Germany, Austria and other central European countries.
She ends the reader’s journey in the region surrounding the North Sea, which includes the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden and Ireland. Recipes in that chapter are for buttery pound cakes, light sponge cakes and fruit-filled classics that pair well with hot tea.
Recipes are illustrated with lovely, full-color photographs taken by the author.
Nesteruk’s recipe for the tender Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Tea Cake will be a welcome treat at any time of year.