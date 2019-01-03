Gumbo world record set
Louisiana chef and historian John Folse and a team from Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar have set the Guinness World Record for the largest pot of gumbo ever made. The team cooked 6,800 pounds of seafood gumbo on Dec. 27 before the Independence Bowl in Shreveport.
And that much gumbo needs a pretty big pot: The 1,068-gallon stainless steel pot, made by Ascension Roofing & Fabrication, set another world record for the largest cooking pot ever made.
The gumbo produced around 11,000 bowls, which were sold for $5 a piece. The money raised is being donated to the Fisher House Foundation, a nonprofit that provides housing for military families of patients in military and VA medical centers.
"There is no better way to feed the souls who come here than by showing off this signature dish and cooking a world record gumbo," said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "And the best part is, we are supporting our nation's veterans at the same time."
The gumbo included 983 pounds of shrimp, 590 pounds of catfish, 299 pounds of crab, 262 pounds of alligator, 33 pounds of crawfish and 111 pounds of oysters. This is the second time Folse has set the gumbo world record — he cooked 4,000 pounds in 2011, which was then beat in 2015 by a team in Larose.
Local grand opening at Good Eats Kitchen
The new Baton Rouge location for Good Eats Kitchen will have its official grand opening on Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The celebration, which runs 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will also include giveaways from vendors like Big Easy Bucha, Charlie and the PB Factory, Cultured Guru and Taylor Made. Good Eats Kitchen is located in the Ichiban Shopping Center at 7673 Perkins Road.
Good Eats Kitchen, which is based in Lafayette, sells prepared, cooked meals with a focus on fresh, nutritious food. The company's Baton Rouge location has been operating for several months, and Good Eats Kitchen recently purchased two Fresh Kitchen locations in the area.
Good Eats Kitchen can be found online at mygoodeatskitchen.com.
Openings
Teatery Tea & Tapioca opened last week at 7620 Corporate Blvd. The shop sells bubble milk teas, tapioca, coffee, smoothies and light food. More information can be found at facebook.com/teatery.