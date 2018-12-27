Need a New Year's hangover cure?
New Year's Day, appropriately enough, is National Hangover Day. If you decide to close 2018 with more than just one Champagne toast at midnight, you may need something the next morning to help ease into 2019. A brunch buffet and a little hair of the dog may do the trick.
The Rum House (2112 Perkins Road) will be open Tuesday for a hangover brunch buffet along with bottomless bloody marys and mimosas. The buffet menu includes an egg nachos station, pancakes and French toast, waffles, biscuits and gravy, shrimp and grits and breakfast tacos. And the restaurant will have a taco Tuesday specials: $3 tacos, $3 beers and $5 margaritas.
The brunch buffet runs 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is $18.95. Bottomless bloody marys and mimosas are $11.95. The LSU football game will also be on the restaurant's TV screen starting at noon. More information can be found at facebook.com/therumhousebatonrouge.
Ruby Slipper hosts benefit for Youth Oasis
Ruby Slipper Cafe in Baton Rouge will host a Brunch for a Benefit event 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, for Youth Oasis. A portion of the dine-in sales from Ruby Slipper's Saturday brunch will be donated to the youth emergency shelter and support organization.
Ruby Slipper is located at 3535 Perkins Road. More information can be found at therubyslippercafe.net.
NOLA Brewing partnering with Sucré
NOLA Brewing Company is partnering with New Orleans dessert shop Sucré for a series of specialty beers. The four-beer series is inspired by the macarons sold by Sucré and will feature chocolate and other products provided by the boutique.
The macaron series will launch on Jan. 12 with a chocolate macaron stout, an imperial stout made with macaron shells, cocoa nibs, lactose, vanilla and almonds, and will weigh in at 9.5 percent ABV. The beer will be available in 16-ounce four-packs and on tap at NOLA Brewing. There will be limited distribution around the New Orleans market.
"New Orleans is a hub of creativity, and here at Sucré, we spend a lot of time thinking about how we can innovate and come up with new, exciting products for customers to enjoy," said Sucré CEO Hans Baumann. "By working with NOLA Brewing, we've been able to let that New Orleans creativity shine through the macaron beer series."
A launch event will be held Jan. 12 at the NOLA Brewing Tap Room (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans) and will also feature the release of a new IPA, Forklift Joyride. A band featuring Marc Stone, Papa Mali, Camile Baudoin and Marilyn Barbarin will perform 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. More information can be found at nolabrewing.com.
Leftovers is a food and restaurant news column. Have a tip? Send it to jclapp@theadvocate.com.