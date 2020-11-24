Tickets are on sale for the Holiday Gingerbread House Workshop set for 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 27 at the Young Chefs Academy of Baton Rouge, 7970 Jefferson Highway.
You will be able to build and decorate your own one-of-a-kind, sugarcoated miniature gingerbread house.
Tickets are $60 at batonrougela.youngchefsacademy.com/special-events.
Brunch with Santa
Santa Claus is coming to town, and you can have a one-on-one visit. On Dec. 13, the Brunch with Santa will be held at The Legacy, 1655 Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Tickets are $7 to $20 for the 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. brunch at eventbrite.com/e/2020-brunch-with-santa-at-the-legacy-tickets-129568750621?aff=efbevent&fbclid=IwAR1lj--.
Hands-on gift inspiration
Registration is open for "Gifts from the Kitchen" at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Red Stick Spice Co., 660 Jefferson Highway.
Join Lili Courtney in the classroom for some gift inspiration. You'll take home four gifts — Spicy Tomato Marinated Feta, Miso Cookie Butter Cookies, Peanut Butter and Pepper Jelly Cookies and Muhammara (Red Pepper & Walnut Spread) — perfect for a friend or hostess or to tuck into stockings.
Tickets are $80 at redstickspice.com/products/gifts-from-the-kitchen.
Drinks with Drosselmeyer
Tickets are on sale for the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's online happy hour, "Drinks With Drosselmeyer," at 5 p.m. Dec. 6. In this Zoom-linked virtual happy hour, BRBT will share libations and trade tales from "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou."
Featuring Leonard Augustus and guests and hosted by the Renaissance Hotel's Tallulah Restaurant, this event will include a mixology lesson to create two holiday cocktails. The ticket includes all the ingredients needed for two drinks, the mixing tools and a sweet and savory party tray. Packages can be picked up at the Renaissance Hotel lobby bar, 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd., between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 5-6. Cost is $50 per package at one.bidpal.net/drinkswithdross/welcome.
Wine with friends
The Friends of Sims Library will be present its annual Wine with Friends in a different format this year. Instead of the traditional tasting at Southeastern Louisiana University's library, the Friends are offering two packages of wines and cheeses to host your own small tasting event during the holidays or to enjoy at leisure.
The first package consists of two bottles of wine and an assortment of cheeses in a reusable canvas bag. The package is $50. The second package has four bottles of wine and an assortment of cheeses and chocolates and is $100.
Participants will be given a link to a video featuring the partners for the event, Todd Delaune, owner of The Red, White and Brew, and Ashley Pequet, owner of The Rind Cheese Shop and Catering, who will talk about the wines and cheeses.
Wine and cheese packages will be available for pickup in Hammond on Thursday, Dec. 10. Once orders are placed, pickup information will be distributed. Participants living in Hammond or Ponchatoula will also have the option of home delivery for an additional $5.
All orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at southeastern.edu/librarywine. For more information, email (985) 549-2186 or email FOSL@southeastern.edu.