PoPaletas Popsicles & Homemade Ice Cream is opening a third location on the corner of Burbank Drive and Staring Lane.
"It will open in about six weeks," owner Miguel Barrigan said.
The shop also has two other locations at 4855 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. and 3930 Burbank Drive near LSU, which opened six weeks ago.
The shop is known for its homemade ice cream, fresh fruit popsicles and Mexican snacks.
Hours for both shops are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, call (225) 218-6969.