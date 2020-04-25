Like you, we had the best of intentions when we bought that bunch of bananas.
As they slowly blackened over the week, our conscience kicked in and we knew we couldn't just toss them.
So, of course, Banana Nut Bread. We like this recipe because it's not overly sweet.
The result: a delicious treat and no guilt.
Banana Nut Bread
4 ripe bananas
5 tablespoons vegetable oil
1½ cups all-purpose flour
¾ cup sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons cinnamon
¾ cup walnuts (or other nuts)
Pinch of salt
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a loaf pan with non-stick spray.
2. In a bowl, mash bananas with a fork. Mix in the remaining ingredients until well incorporated.
3. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 50-60 minutes (test at 50 minutes with toothpick).