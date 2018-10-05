A new shop specializing in wine, cheese and charcuterie is coming this fall to Square 46, the Mid City space also home to White Star Market. 3Tails Wine and Cheese will occupy a nearly 1,300-square-foot space and will feature "a highly-curated selection of wines" and an extensive cheese and charcuterie program, the business said in a press release. Construction on the space is currently underway with a projected opening date in November.
The business was created by sommelier and Mouton operating partner Scott Higgins, and is being opened in partnership with the owners of White Star Market. 3Tails will focus on small, artisan producers and taking the intimidation out of wine-buying.
"We want to educate our customers on how to buy wine properly," Higgins said in the release. "Gone are the days of wandering around aisles of wine racks, hoping to make sense of what the best value is and not getting any real dialogue with someone from the store trying to help you."
3Tails, Higgins said, will take the same approach with cheese. The business will also offer gift basket curation, a corporate concierge program and a charcuterie and cheese board catering option.
3Tails Wine and Cheese will be located at 516 Moore Street, suit 102, in Baton Rouge. More information can be found at facebook.com/3tailsbr.