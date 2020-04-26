Grits and Grillades is a comfort dish that, really, you can serve for breakfast or supper, straight from the stove.
If you have never made the dish, give it a try because it will soothe you right down to the bottom of your soul.
Grillades are pieces of beef or veal rounds that are pounded flat and then browned. They are then steeped in a delicious, roux-based, tomato gravy, which is flavored with red wine, seasonings and spices.
The grillades can be cooked ahead and refrigerated. While the meat is reheating, you can cook the grits or cheese grits.
Corinne Cook gave us this recipe, which she adapted from "The Plantation Cookbook" by the Junior League of New Orleans. Cook’s cookbook, "Extra! Extra! Read MORE About It!," is available at Barnes & Nobles or by calling (225) 293-9770.
Grits and Grillades
Serves 8. Recipe adapted by Corinne Cook from "The Plantation Cookbook" by The Junior League of New Orleans.
4 pounds beef or veal rounds, ½-inch thick
½ cup vegetable oil
½ cup flour
1 cup chopped onions
2 cups chopped green onions
¾ cup celery
1 cup chopped bell pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 cups chopped tomatoes
½ teaspoon dried tarragon
⅔ teaspoon dried thyme
1 cup water
1 cup red wine
2 to 3 teaspoons salt, or to taste
½ teaspoon black pepper
2 bay leaves
½ teaspoon Tabasco
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1. Cut meat into serving-size pieces. Pound to ¼-inch thickness.
2. In a Dutch oven, brown meat well in ¼ cup vegetable oil. As meat browns, remove to warm plate.
3. To Dutch oven, add remaining ¼ cup oil and flour. Stir and cook to make a dark brown roux. Add onions, green onions, celery, bell pepper and garlic. Cook until vegetables are tender.
4. Add tomatoes, tarragon and thyme and cook for 3 minutes. Add water and wine. If you prefer it with more tomatoes, you can add either an 8-ounce can of tomato sauce or more chopped tomatoes.
5. Stir well for several minutes; return meat, add salt, pepper, bay leaves, Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce. Lower heat, stir and continue cooking.
6. If veal rounds are used, simmer, covered for about 1-1½ hours. For beef rounds, simmer, covered for at least 2-2½ hours or until tender when pierced with a fork.
7. Remove bay leaves. Stir in parsley.
8. Serve over grits or cheese grits.
Note: If made ahead and refrigerated, you may have to add more liquid when reheating.