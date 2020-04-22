We always peel leftover boiled crawfish — yes, sometimes it happens — to make etouffee.
If you plan on doing that, be sure to take into account that those mud bugs have already been seasoned. If you're buying the tails, proceed as directed.
Corinne Cook gave us this recipe, and she made sure to mention that it does not call for water.
"If you cover the pot and reduce the temperature when the crawfish is added, juices from the crawfish will thin the roux and make more gravy," she said.
This recipe is just as good with shrimp.
Crawfish Étouffée
Serves 4 to 6. Recipe is by Corinne Cook.
1 stick butter
1½ tablespoons flour
¾ cup chopped celery
¾ cup chopped green bell pepper
¾ cup chopped onion
1 pound crawfish tails
Salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to taste
¼ cup chopped green onion
¼ cup chopped fresh parsley
Hot cooked rice
1. In a heavy pot, melt butter and stir in flour. Stir constantly over medium heat until roux is the color of peanut butter.
2. Turn heat to low and add chopped celery, bell pepper and onion. Cook until vegetables are tender, about 15 minutes. Stir often.
3. Add crawfish tails and cover pot. Cook over low heat 10 to 15 minutes, stirring occasionally to make sure mixture is not sticking.
4. Season with salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to taste. Add green onions and parsley.
6. Serve over hot rice.