ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Coffee-Braised Brisket Nachos with Blue Cheese Sauce
Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 beef brisket (2-3 pounds)
½ cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1½ teaspoons black pepper
1½ teaspoons smoked paprika
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
2 cups strong coffee (I used chicory blend)
1. Pat the brisket dry with paper towels.
2. In a small bowl, mix together the sugar, salt, pepper, paprika and rosemary. Rub the seasoning all over the brisket.
3. Heat a large heavy skillet over high heat. Place brisket in the skillet and brown about 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side and end.
4. Remove from heat and place the brisket in a slow cooker, with the fattiest side up.
5. Pour coffee into the bottom of the pan. Cook on low for about 7-8 hours or until the meat registers 165-175 F. Remove from slow cooker. Note: The temperature may increase another 10 degrees as the brisket rests.
6. With two forks, shred brisket and put back in the coffee brine.
7. Serve piled high on sturdy chips and drizzled with blue cheese sauce.
Blue Cheese Sauce
Makes 1 cup sauce. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup butter
⅔ cup heavy cream
4 ounces blue cheese crumbled
1½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
½ teaspoon black pepper
1. Bring cream and butter to simmer over medium-low heat and simmer 3-5 minutes, stirring as the cream thickens.
2. Add half of blue cheese. Using a fork, mash and stir the cheese into the cream until few lumps are visible.
3. Once cheese is completely melted, add the Worcestershire sauce and black pepper, stirring constantly to prevent burning.
4. Continue to simmer 3-5 minutes more, until sauce is thick enough to coat back of the spoon.
5. Slowly add remaining blue cheese, stirring as it melts into the sauce.
6. Remove from heat. Drizzle over brisket while warm and serve. Also excellent on steak.
ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Gulf Shrimp Dip
Makes 8-10 servings. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
1 pound boiled peeled shrimp
¼ cup cocktail sauce
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 cup mayonnaise
¼ cup green onions chopped
1 teaspoon celery seed
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1. Place shrimp in a large food processor to chop finely.
2. Mix all other ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
3. Fold in shrimp.
4. Serve with butter crackers or vegetables.