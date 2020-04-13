Apparently the coronavirus lockdown has awakened a long-dormant baking gene in a lot of us.
We've become the Martha Stewart of our dreams, turning out cupcakes and pies and cakes with abandon. We hear they're being dropped off to our also shut-in neighbors. Hey, no judgment if you save this one all for yourself.
From Teresa Day, whose column appears regularly in The Advocate, comes this recipe for Sour Cream Pound Cake. Let that sink in for a minute. Then get baking.
Sour Cream Pound Cake
Makes 10-12 servings (1 classic Bundt cake pan, tube pan or two loaf pans). Recipe by Teresa B. Day.
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
½ cup coconut oil or shortening
3 cups sugar
5 eggs, room temperature
½ teaspoon baking powder
3 cups cake flour
3 tablespoons milk
1½ cup sour cream
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Grease or butter and flour baking pan(s).
2. In a mixer on medium-high speed, cream butter, coconut oil or shortening and sugar until fluffy.
3. Incorporate eggs one at a time.
4. In a separate small bowl, whisk together milk, sour cream, vanilla and lemon juice.
5. To the mixer batter, alternate adding flour and sour cream mixture until all is incorporated and batter is fluffy.
6. Pour into prepared pan(s). Bake for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.