When I arrived at the Drunken Fish for lunch with a friend, he was already at the table, reading through the 10-page menu and taking notes.
The Vietnamese and Japanese restaurant south of LSU on Highland Road boasts a behemoth of a menu that includes pho, the Vietnamese soup; sushi, vermicelli noodles and other Asian dishes.
Most restaurants with large menus attempt to be all things to all diners and rarely specialize in anything. It’s usually a sure indicator of a dull meal. However, at the Drunken Fish, the most delicious meals hide deep inside the menu, and it takes some exploring to discover them.
My pal had combed through the book and, using the slip of paper used to order sushi rolls, he listed his top choices in two columns — appetizers and entrees. We settled on two appetizers, the Sautéed Edamame ($5) and the Tai Ceviche Salad ($11).
Sautéing the edamame gave the young soybeans a crispy finish and a saltier seasoning. The savory treat was satisfying. But the tai ceviche hogged our attention. Thinly sliced red snapper served over julienned onions with ponzu sauce drizzled over it all, the Asian take on a Latin classic was excellent. It’s the kind of flavor that makes you close your eyes and savor it all for a few moments before chewing.
For the entree, my guest chose a house special, the Bird’s Nest ($14), the most photogenic dish on the menu. It is a cradle of fried crispy noodles covered with mixed vegetables, shrimp, scallops, chicken and beef. We loved the blend of textures and the plump, juicy scallops.
The vegetables and light brown sauce of the Bird’s Nest appeared to be shared ingredients with my Udon Noodles ($12), which is one reasonable way for restaurants to make a large menu work for the kitchen. I chose beef to complement the thick, slurpy noodles.
On other lunch visits I have tried the vermicelli, a Vietnamese café staple of rice noodles served with grilled pork or shrimp and an assortment of vegetables, peanuts and fish sauce. While the vermicelli at Drunken Fish is good enough to order over and over, it’s far from the best in town.
The sushi is similar. During another visit, I tried one of the house sushi rolls, the Acadiana ($7), made with crawfish, a spicy sauce and avocado. The crawfish was slightly overpowered by the other ingredients, and the roll did not taste as fresh as other restaurants that specialize in sushi.
During the same visit, I ordered one of their clay pot stir-fry dishes, Spicy Curry Pork with Lemon grass and Mixed Vegetables ($12). Served in a skillet, the entree is composed of sautéed slices of pork tenderloin with spices, lemon grass and yellow curry. Not overwhelmingly spicy, the skillet dish featured an array of aromatic and savory flavors.
The staff at Drunken Fish is incredibly courteous and quick, and the menu is affordable, all attributes that have helped make the restaurant a favorite for those who work and live around LSU. While other Vietnamese restaurants may serve better vermicelli and pho and other sushi bars may provide superior rolls, the Drunken Fish has plenty of amazing entrees and appetizers that will please most diners.
You may just have to dive deep into the menu and take notes.
Drunken Fish
WHERE: 4410 Highland Road, Baton Rouge
HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday-Friday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday
PHONE: (225) 248-6391
PROS: Lots of tasty choices, great staff, affordable dishes
CONS: Not the best vermicelli, pho and sushi in town