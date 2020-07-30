The honey and spices in this snack cake will make you kitchen smell heavenly.
And, while it's called a cake, technically it's a quick bread, and the whole thing takes just 10 minutes to assemble and about 30 minutes to bake.
The hardest part of this recipe is getting the ingredients out of the pantry. Whole-wheat pastry flour is used for a little extra fiber and nutrition, but you can substitute a mix of half all-purpose flour and half whole wheat flour.
And it bakes up into a perfect not-too-sweet dessert or afternoon snack.
Honey Applesauce Snack Cake With Orange Glaze
Makes 10 servings
1 cup white whole-wheat flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 egg
½ cup unsweetened applesauce
½ cup honey
2 tablespoons butter, melted (or vegetable oil)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon grated orange zest
3 tablespoons orange juice, divided
½ cup powdered sugar, sifted
1. Heat the oven to 350 F. Coat a 9-inch round cake pan with nonstick spray.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, applesauce, honey, butter, vanilla, orange zest and 1 tablespoon of the orange juice. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and whisk using a gentle folding motion until the batter is uniform.
4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake until the top is golden and the cake springs back under light pressure, 25 to 30 minutes. Cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.
5. To make the glaze, whisk together in a small bowl the remaining 2 tablespoons of orange juice and the powdered sugar. Once the cake is cooled, drizzle with the glaze.