Carita’s Butter Cookies
Makes 4 to 4½ dozen (2½- to 3-inch) cookies. Recipe is from Carita Jumonville, of Baton Rouge.
1 cup white sugar, plus more for shaping cookies
2 sticks butter, softened
1 egg
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ teaspoon cream of tartar
½ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla or almond extract
1. Add 1 cup sugar, butter and egg to a large bowl or stand mixer and cream on medium speed.
2. Sift dry ingredients together and slowly add to butter mixture. Add extract and blend thoroughly.
3. Chill dough in refrigerator for at least one hour.
4. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
5. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment. Use your hands to roll dough into balls about 1 inch in diameter. Place 12 dough balls on baking sheet. (Cookies spread when baked so only bake a dozen at a time.)
6. Put additional white sugar into a small bowl. Grease bottom of a glass and dip it into the sugar then us it to flatten each cookie ball, dipping glass into sugar after each cookie.
7. Bake for about 10-12 minutes. Ovens vary, so check first batch at 8-9 minutes to adjust baking time. Cookies are ready when they are golden and edges become brown. Cookies shouldn’t take on too much color. Place baking sheet on cooling rack and let cookies cool for about 5 minutes so they can firm up. Use spatula to transfer cookies directly to another cooling rack. Store in an airtight container.