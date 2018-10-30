At Zippy’s Burritos Tacos & More, this week the “more” has included attention-getting signage snark aimed at LSU’s upcoming football foe, top-ranked Alabama. Now, its customers are getting in on the act.

The restaurant is letting those who follow it on Facebook suggest messages for its sign along Perkins Road, offering a gift card to those whose suggestions are selected.

“Nick Saban broke the Sunshine Bridge” was a winning submission by J.D. Ferrante, so it’s on display Tuesday. It replaced one written by Louis Mykoff, Zippy’s general manager. He previously had put “Free Devin White” along with the phone number for the Southeastern Conference office in Birmingham, Alabama, in an unsuccessful plea to overturn the targeting penalty that will sideline the star LSU linebacker for the first half of Saturday night’s game.

As of midday Tuesday, there were 77 suggestions.

“We just did a post on Instagram as well with the person who won today, so now everyone that’s been following us on Instagram is hitting us up on Facebook, so I think we’re going to get a lot today,” said manager Matt Castilaw.

A new message will be chosen each day leading up to the game, Castilaw said.