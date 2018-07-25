ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Blueberry Zucchini Muffins
Makes 12 muffins. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
½ cup coconut oil
½ cup white sugar
½ cup brown sugar
1 egg
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup milk
1 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup zucchini, shredded and drained
1 cup fresh blueberries
½ cup chopped pecans, if desired
1. Heat oven to 350 F. Grease 12 muffin cups or line with paper liners.
2. Cream coconut oil, white sugar, brown sugar and egg together at medium speed.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt.
4. At low speed of mixer, add dry ingredients to egg and sugar mixture, alternating with milk. Add vanilla.
5. Fold zucchini, blueberries and pecans into batter.
6. Fill prepared muffin cups ⅔ full with batter.
7. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean, about 20 to 25 minutes.