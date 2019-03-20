Forum 35’s Uncorked: Malbec Madness will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at City Club of Baton Rouge.
The event combines community members' love for food, interest in wine and passion for a good cause, according to a Forum 35 press release.
Participants will bring, blind-taste and score bottles of malbec, while enjoying catered food and live music. Attendees have chances to win bottles of wine and other raffle prizes. Money raised will help Forum 35's cultural arts initiatives.
Teams will be registered at the door. Prize will be awarded to the best team name.
In addition to the wine competition, the City Club of Baton Rouge will be pulling names for door prizes including bottles of wine and free months of membership to the City Club.
Tickets are on sale now for $30 at forum35.org/uncorked. Tickets can also be purchased for $35 on the day of the event. Those unable to attend can donate through the event page.
"Forum 35 is an all-volunteer community of young men and women improving Baton Rouge," the release says.