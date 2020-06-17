Taco Pie
This recipe was first printed in the newspaper in 1976. Reader Laura Broussard Duhe sent it to us after making it to mark the second anniversary of the death of her mother, Mary Broussard, a mother of 12 who frequently baked the pie.
Makes one 9-inch pie.
TACO FILLING:
1 pound ground chuck
1 medium green bell pepper, chopped (about 1 cup)
¼ cup chopped onion
1 can (1 pound) canned tomatoes, cut up
1 package (1¼ ounces) taco seasoning mix*
½ cup cheddar cheese
1. Brown beef in large skillet; pour off excess fat.
2. Add bell pepper, onion, tomatoes and seasoning. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes. Cool slightly.
*To make your own taco seasoning mix, combine 1 teaspoon each of salt, pepper, ground cumin and chili powder
CRUST:
1½ cups self-rising flour
1 cup self-rising cornmeal
½ cup shortening
2 eggs, beaten
3-5 tablespoons cold water
1. Stir together flour and cornmeal. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
2. Dilute beaten eggs with cold water to measure ⅔ of cup.
3. Stir egg mixture into flour mixture until thoroughly mixed.
4. Gather dough into ball; divide in half. Roll one portion on lightly floured surface to a circle ⅛-inch thick. Fit loosely into a 9-inch pie pan.
5. Spoon taco filling into shell; sprinkle with cheese.
6. Roll out remaining dough. Arrange top pastry over filling. Trim pastry to 1 inch beyond the edge of the pan; turn under and flute.
7. Bake in preheated 400-degree oven for 22 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Cool slightly and serve.