For a new take on an old favorite, try this recipe for Chicken Florentine with its clear, bright flavors.
The chicken breasts were first seared then went in the cooking liquid (a mix of water, chicken broth and cream), and then simmered until perfectly cooked.
The tender chicken was topped some sauteed spinach and the cream sauce, then popped under the broiler.
Chicken Florentine
Makes 4-6 servings.
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
12 ounces baby spinach
4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed
Salt and pepper
1 shallot, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
1¼ cups chicken broth
1¼ cups water
1 cup heavy cream
6 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 1 teaspoon juice
1. Adjust oven rack to upper-middle position and heat broiler. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add spinach and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer spinach to colander set over bowl and press with spoon to release excess liquid; discard liquid.
2. Pat chicken breasts dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Wipe out pan with paper towels and heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat until just smoking. Cook chicken on both sides until golden, about 4 minutes. Add shallot and garlic to skillet and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in broth, water, and cream and bring to boil.
3. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes; transfer chicken to large plate and tent with aluminum foil. Continue to simmer sauce until reduced to 1 cup, about 10 minutes. Off heat, stir in ¼ cup Parmesan and lemon zest and juice.
4. Cut breasts crosswise into ½-inch-thick slices and arrange on broiler-safe platter. Scatter spinach over chicken and pour sauce over spinach. Sprinkle with remaining 2 tablespoons Parmesan and broil until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve.