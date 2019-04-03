The Southern Food & Beverage Museum in New Orleans will present Made in Louisiana from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The annual event celebrates the state's food, beverages and culinary products. Purveyors will serve samples of "craft beers, sauces, snacks, breads, absinthe, jambalaya, pies, salsa, spice mixes, tamales, pecan treats, oils, jams, coffees, honey, sweets, nuts, pepper jelly, pickles, crab dips, paella, wines, cupcakes, pralines and delicious cocktails," a news release said.
Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 in advance and $12 for SoFAB Members. Regular museum admission will not be available on Sunday.
Interested in volunteering? Visit natfab.org/southern-food-and-beverage.
The museum is located 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.