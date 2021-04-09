Bayou Smokehouse, which bills itself as "old school BBQ," is now open at 10655 Coursey Blvd. in Baton Rouge.
"We use only wild pecan from the bayous of Louisiana, sourced especially for us," boasts the restaurant's website. "… Just wood, seasonings and the best meat we can buy!"
The menu includes four Best Q Burgers, from the Prime Rib Burger to the Cowboy Burger. There are lots of BBQ plates including Juicy Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, Housemade Smoked Sausage, 14-Hour Brisket and St. Louis Ribs. Po-boys and sandwiches fill out the menu along with trio of “Monster Taters” as well as meat by the pound. The restaurant also caters.
The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.