TESTED RECIPE
Shrimp and Peppers with Cheese Grits
Servings 6 (¾ cup) servings. Recipe is from Holly Clegg's "trim&TERRIFIC Eating Well to Fight Arthritis Symptoms."
3 assorted bell peppers (red, green, yellow) seeded and chopped
1 cup chopped Roma tomatoes
1½ pounds medium peeled shrimp
½ cup chopped green onions
2 cups skim milk
1½ cups water
1 cup quick grits
1½ cups shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1. In large nonstick skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray, saute bell peppers, tomatoes and shrimp, cooking until shrimp are pink and done. Add green onion.
2. In nonstick pot, bring milk and water to boil and stir in grits. Return to boil, reduce heat, cover and cook about 5 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally. Stir in cheese and Worcestershire sauce and serve shrimp over cheese grits.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 301, calories from fat 19%, fat 6 g, saturated fat 3 g, cholesterol 158 mg, sodium 496 mg, carbohydrate 32 g, dietary fiber 2 g, sugars 8 g, protein 28 g. Dietary exchanges: 2 starch, 1 vegetable, 3 lean meat
TESTED RECIPE
Crawfish Cakes with Horseradish Sauce
Makes 8 crawfish cakes. Recipe is from Holly Clegg's "trim&TERRIFIC Gulf Coast Favorites."
1 cup saltine cracker crumbs
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
1 teaspoon hot sauce
1 bunch green onions, chopped
⅓ cup chopped fresh parsley
⅓ cup shredded, reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese
1 pound Louisiana crawfish tails, rinsed & drained
Salt & pepper to taste
1 tablespoon olive oil
Flour
Horseradish sauce (recipe below)
1. In a medium bowl, carefully combine all ingredients except oil and flour. Cover and chill for 30 minutes, if time permits.
2. Shape into 8 patties. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil. Lightly dust patties with flour, and cook over medium heat for 3-5 minutes on each side, or until browned. Serve with Horseradish Sauce.
Nutrition information per serving: 149 calories, 52 calories from fat; 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat); 81 mg cholesterol; 278 mg sodium; 10 g carbohydrate; 1 g dietary fiber; 1 g sugars; 12 g protein. Diabetic exchange: ½ starch, 2 lean meats
Horseradish Sauce
¼ cup nonfat sour cream
2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
Pinch sugar
1. In a bowl, combine all ingredients.
2. Mix well.
Nutrition information per serving: 22 calories, 11 calories from fat, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol), 48 mg sodium, 2 g carbohydrate, 0 g dietary fiber, 1 g sugars, 1 g protein. Diabetic exchange: free
TESTED RECIPE
Shrimp Remoulade
Makes 6 (⅓-cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
1 pound medium peeled shrimp, seasoned and cooked
2 tablespoons light mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Creole or grainy mustard
1 tablespoon ketchup
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Dash hot sauce
¼ cup chopped green onions
2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1. Place shrimp in bowl.
2. In another small bowl, mix together the remaining ingredients and toss with shrimp. Refrigerate until serving.
Nutrition information per serving: calories 88, calories from fat 21%, fat 2 g, saturated fat 0 g, cholesterol 123 mg, sodium 235 mg, carbohydrates 2 g, dietary fiber 0 g, total sugars 1 g, protein 15 g. Dietary exchanges: 2½ lean meat