Over the last few months, I have eaten a lot at White Star Market.
I expected the tacos, ramen, pizza and coffee I had there to be amazing. But my biggest surprise was the Tiger Bowl at The Big Squeezy.
A bowl of mashed, frozen acai berries topped with blueberries, strawberries, bananas and granola, the Tiger Bowl ($8) was a filling and — I assume — nutritious way to start my Sunday.
The Big Squeezy opened its first business in December 2013 and has grown to eight locations around south Louisiana. While the name evokes New Orleans, the juice cafe is based in Baton Rouge, with its flagship juice bar in the Perkins Road overpass area.
The Big Squeezy advertises the benefits of cold-pressed juice, which, according to cold-press evangelists, retains more vitamins and other nutrients than other juicing procedures. The juice itself tastes a little less pulpy. The Big Squeezy mixes an array of fruits and vegetables together to produce a surprising blend. For example, 24 Karrots ($7 for 12 ounces) features carrot, green apple, pear and lemon juice. Lemons and green apples supply a tart taste, while the lemon creates an acidic zing.
Along with the juice, I also picked up a box of vanilla Geaux Bites ($5), balls made of dates, coconuts, almond butter and pink salt and cinnamon. Sweet, moist and filling, these would make perfect fresh replacements for those cardboard energy bars I’m always taking on bike rides.
On another visit, I tried a Taste the Rainbow smoothie ($6 for 16 ounces), a smooth blend of kale, spinach, bananas, strawberries, pineapple and orange and apple juices.
While I enjoyed my acai bowl during my last trip to The Big Squeezy, I chose a Morning Glory drink ($5), a mix of cold-brew coffee, almond milk and local honey. Light and sweet, the drink may not be dark enough for many coffee lovers.
For a quick juice pick-me-up or healthful snack, find one of The Big Squeezy locations in Baton Rouge or Hammond. I’ll definitely return for an acai bowl.
This article is part of a series of reviews of White Star Market Vendors. Look for more in future issues of Red.
The Big Squeezy
4626 Government St. (Inside White Star Market)
8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and Monday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
(225) 930-4466; thebigsqueezy.com
Pros: Acai bowls. Flavorful cold-pressed juices.
Cons: Expensive for regular customers.