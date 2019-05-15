ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Bruschetta with Ricotta, Roasted Red Peppers and Rosemary Oil
Serves 8. Recipe is from “Spiced: Unlock the Power of Spices to Transform Your Cooking” by editors of America’s Test Kitchen. Why this recipe works: This antipasto is a delicious study in contrasts — crunchy, hot toasts smothered with creamy, cool ricotta that’s seasoned with just salt, pepper, and lemon zest and then topped with a zippy mix of roasted red peppers and kalamata olives. That might seem like a lot of flavor, but it’s one of our infused staples, Rosemary Oil, that really brought the snack together with a distinctly Italian flavor and earthy richness.
10 ounces (1¼ cups) whole-milk ricotta cheese (can also use part-skim)
½ teaspoon grated lemon zest plus ½ teaspoon juice
¼ teaspoon salt
⅛ teaspoon pepper
1 cup jarred roasted red peppers, patted dry and cut into ¼-inch pieces
¼ cup pitted kalamata olives, chopped
2 tablespoons Rosemary Oil (recipe below), plus extra for drizzling
1 (18-inch) baguette, sliced ¾ inch thick on bias
1 garlic clove, peeled
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1. Adjust oven rack 4 inches from broiler element and heat broiler. Combine ricotta, lemon zest, salt and pepper in bowl. Combine red peppers, olives, rosemary oil and lemon juice in second bowl.
2. Arrange bread in single layer on rimmed baking sheet and broil until bread is deep golden and toasted, 1 to 2 minutes per side.
3. Lightly rub 1 side of each toast with garlic (you will not use all of garlic). Spread ricotta mixture evenly on toasts, top with red pepper mixture, sprinkle with parsley and drizzle with extra rosemary oil. Serve immediately.
Rosemary Oil
You can strain the finished oil through a fine-mesh strainer just before serving, if desired.
1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons dried rosemary
1. Heat oil and rosemary in small saucepan over medium-low heat until fragrant and starting to bubble, 2 to 3 minutes.
2. Off heat, let sit until flavors meld, about 4 hours.