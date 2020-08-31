Americans love chicken, and we eat a lot of it — more than 90 pounds per person.
So we're always on the lookout for great chicken recipes. This one for Herbes de Provence Chicken is a one-pan meal — our favorite kind.
The potatoes and carrots cook right along with the chicken in the oven.
Just a couple of tips:
• Avoid chickens with a bad odor or bruised or torn skin.
• Raw chicken may be refrigerated up to two days and cooked chicken for three days.
• Raw chicken should be kept frozen no more than two months and cooked chicken up to a month to preserve the flavor.
• USDA guidelines say chicken should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Herbes de Provence Roasted Chicken
Makes 10 servings.
3 pounds bone-in chicken parts
1 pound small red potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
2 cups baby carrots
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 clove of garlic, finely minced
1 teaspoon onion, minced
1 teaspoon Herbes de Provence
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1. Preheat oven to 425 F.
2. Wash and pat dry chicken. Place in large bowl with the carrots and potatoes.
3. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients and toss with chicken and vegetables to coat.
4. Arrange chicken, skin side down, and vegetables in single layer in a large shallow foil-lined baking pan sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.
5. Roast 45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Stir vegetables and turn chicken after 30 minutes.