Herbes de Provence Roasted Chicken

Americans love chicken, and we eat a lot of it — more than 90 pounds per person.

So we're always on the lookout for great chicken recipes. This one for Herbes de Provence Chicken is a one-pan meal — our favorite kind.

The potatoes and carrots cook right along with the chicken in the oven. 

Just a couple of tips:

• Avoid chickens with a bad odor or bruised or torn skin.

• Raw chicken may be refrigerated up to two days and cooked chicken for three days.

• Raw chicken should be kept frozen no more than two months and cooked chicken up to a month to preserve the flavor.

• USDA guidelines say chicken should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

Herbes de Provence Roasted Chicken 

Makes 10 servings.  

3 pounds bone-in chicken parts

1 pound small red potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes

2 cups baby carrots

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 clove of garlic, finely minced

1 teaspoon onion, minced

1 teaspoon Herbes de Provence

1 teaspoon salt 

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 425 F.

2. Wash and pat dry chicken. Place in large bowl with the carrots and potatoes. 

3. In a small bowl, combine the remaining ingredients and toss with chicken and vegetables to coat.

4. Arrange chicken, skin side down, and vegetables in single layer in a large shallow foil-lined baking pan sprayed with non-stick cooking spray.

5. Roast 45 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender. Stir vegetables and turn chicken after 30 minutes.

