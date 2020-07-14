Tickets are on sale for Sips With Sloths from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 16 at Barn Hill Preserve, 11342 La. 955, in Ethel.

Can't make it that day? There will be another Sips With Sloths from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 31.

Enjoy a guided walking tour through Barn Hill Preserve while sampling wines from throughout the world. Tickets are $50, which include wine samples, complementary wine glass and charcuterie samples. You must be 21 and older to participate, and social distancing guidelines will be observed. For tickets, visit showclix.com.

Culinary boot camp

Registration is open for the Louisiana Culinary Institute's one-day culinary boot camp for high school students from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 17 at 10550 Airline Highway.

Students can learn the basics of cooking — like how to handle a knife, roasting and sautéing — with the help of chef instructors. By the end of the day, students will have prepared a full menu of dishes.

The class is open to students entering their junior and senior years, along with recent graduates. Cost is $200, which includes lunch and an apron. Students who complete the camp will receive a certificate that can be used as a $500 credit to be applied toward tuition upon enrollment. To register, visit lci.edu.

+8 As pandemic hit, Gourmet Girls pivots again and again to keep business going Kathy Mangham has been in the restaurant business since 1993, and she knows success depends on flexibility and creativity.

Fried chicken event at Tin Roof

New Orleans-based Southern's Hot Fried Chicken is coming to Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St., from noon to 6 p.m. July 25, or until the chicken sells out.

For information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.

Flambée Cafe rebrands as Pizza Byronz

Flambée Cafe, 8210 Village Plaza Court, has rebranded as Pizza Byronz.

The new concept focuses on a pizza menu while also offering hamburgers, wings and meatball dishes.

For information, call (225) 960-1100 or visit the restaurant's Facebook page at facebook.com/PizzaByronz.

Jubans closes temporarily

Juban’s Restaurant, 3739 Perkins Road, has temporarily closed, announcing on its social media that it plans to reopen "in the near future once things have settled down.”

The contemporary Creole restaurant is the last of the four eateries in the Juban Restaurant Group to shut down for the time being during the coronavirus pandemic. Adrian’s Restaurant on Highland Road, Christina’s, a downtown breakfast and lunch spot, and Beausoleil on Jefferson Highway all closed in June. For information, visit jubans.com.