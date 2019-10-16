Apple Bread
Makes 16 slices. Recipe is by Holly Clegg from her "Eating Well to Fight Arthritis" cookbook.
⅓ cup canola oil
¾ cup sugar
2 eggs
⅓ cup buttermilk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 cups peeled and diced baking apples
1. Preheat oven 350 F. Coat 9-by-5-by-3-inch loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray.
2. In bowl, mix together oil and sugar until light. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well. Add buttermilk and vanilla.
3. In another bowl, combine flour, cinnamon and baking soda. Add to sugar mixture, stirring just until combined. Stir in diced apples. Transfer batter into prepared pan.
4. Bake 45-50 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.
Nutritional information per serving: calories 156, calories from fat 32%, fat 6 g, saturated fat 1 g, cholesterol 23 mg, sodium 94 mg, carbohydrates 24 g, dietary Fiber 1 g, total sugars 11 g, protein 3 g. Dietary exchanges: 1½ starch, 1 fat