Torchy's Tacos was set to open its first Baton Rouge location on April 1, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic clobbered the restaurant business.

Now, the popular chain will open its Nicholson Gateway location in August, said Ernie Ballard, an LSU spokesman. "They pushed their opening back," he said.

Popular Texas taco joint Torchy's set to open this spring at Nicholson Gateway at LSU It's not an April Fools joke: Torchy's Tacos is officially opening its Baton Rouge location on April 1, university officials said Tuesday morning.

Torchy's was a couple of weeks away from opening before Gov. John Bel Edwards shut down restaurant dining and made all eateries go to carry out, drive-thru or delivery service in order to control the spread of the pandemic. Restaurants have been open for nearly a week now, but with customer capacity cut back to 25% of what it was before the pandemic.

The restaurant will take up a 4,000-square-foot space in the Nicholson Gateway development, a mix of student housing and retail built on the site of the old Alex Box Stadium.

Torchy’s started in Austin, Texas, in 2006 as a food truck and now has more than 60 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Arkansas.

Torchy's announced in September it planned to open restaurants in Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Shreveport in 2020 and was looking for managing partners to help open the locations.