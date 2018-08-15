Just in time for the start of LSU's fall semester on Monday, City Slice Pints + Pizza opened this week at 164 W. Chimes St.
The City Slice space had been formerly occupied by The Bayou, Reginelli’s and Bleachers. Owner Stephen Hightower also owns the popular City Pork restaurants.
The restaurant will sell whole pies and pizza by the slice, along with Italian hot beef sandwiches, meat and cheese trays and Italian ice. City Slice also will have 14 beer taps, Hightower said.
Look for some creative selections such as White Clam Pizza with garlic, basil, mozzarella and white sauce. As for cocktails, the list includes Cap City Punch, the Hummingbird and Chimes Street Lemonade.
City Slice is the first new concept for Hightower since he formed the City Group Hospitality Co. almost a year ago. He operates City Pork Deli & Charcuteries at the Perkins Road overpass and at LSU, and City Pork Brasserie & Bar on Jefferson Highway. His former partner, Trey Williams, operates the two Southfin Southern Poke restaurants.
About 20 to 25 people will work at City Slice. The restaurant's hours will be from 11 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
“We’re not trying to be a raging college bar; we’re going to be a legitimate restaurant for families,” he said.
The eatery will also offer take-out and catering. (225) 388-5454
Did somebody say sushi burritos?
FinBomb Sushi Burritos & Poke Bar will open a Baton Rouge location at Arlington Marketplace.
The chain's other location is in Reno, Nevada. FinBomb offers contemporary Japanese and Hawaiian cuisine. Freshly hand-picked fruits and vegetables complement its Japanese, Mexican and Hawaiian-inspired sauces, the website says. Diners can choose from the chef’s signature items or build their own burrito, poke bowl or ramen bowl.
Arlington Marketplace is under construction on Burbank Drive near LSU.
Timothy Boone contributed to this report.