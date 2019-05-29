ADVOCATE-TESTED RECIPE
Blackberry-Peach Buckle
Serves 8 to 10. Recipe and photo are from “Just Peachy” by Belinda Smith-Sullivan (Gibbs-Smith, May 2019). The author writes, “The buckle, the almost forgotten American pie, was the precursor to the coffee cake. While the preparations are similar, a coffee cake will generally be finished on top with a layer of streusel. Not so for the buckle, which is finished with more of whichever fruit for which it is named. Feel free to make this recipe using blueberries, raspberries or any berries of your choice. For a more rustic presentation, this dish is spectacular when served in a cast-iron skillet.”
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon cardamom
8 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
¾ cup sugar
1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
½ cup milk
2 to 3 peaches, sliced (peeled or unpeeled)
1 pint blackberries
Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
1. Preheat oven to 350 F. Spray a 9-inch springform pan with baking spray.
2. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, salt and cardamom.
3. In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter until it is a pale yellow. Add the sugar and continue beating until thoroughly mixed. Add the egg and vanilla. Add flour mixture, alternating with the milk, until well mixed.
4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan and add the peaches and blackberries, spreading evenly in a pretty design. Bake for 1 hour, or until golden brown and a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
5. Let cool completely in pan. Remove sides and dust with confectioners’ sugar. Serve at room temperature.
Testing note: I substituted blueberries for the blackberries.