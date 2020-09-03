This cake begins with a mix. That's some of our favorite words.
We're all for anything that makes life easier.
Just by adding eggs, sugar, sour cream, vanilla and almond extracts to a yellow cake mix, it becomes a pound cake — or at least a close facsimile — appropriately called Cheater's Pound Cake.
Dress it up with some berries and whipped cream. Or, in keeping with the theme of this recipe, use Cool Whip.
Cheater's Pound Cake
Makes 1 Bundt cake or two 4-by-9-inch loaves.
1 box yellow cake mix
4 large eggs, beaten
1 cup sour cream
⅓ cup oil (canola or sunflower)
¼ cup sugar
¼ cup water
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon almond extract
1. Preheat oven to 375 F. Grease and flour the bottom and all sides of pan(s).
2. Combine cake mix, eggs, sour cream, oil, sugar and water, and beat with an electric mixer for 2 minutes (or 3 minutes by hand). Stir in the vanilla and almond extracts.
3. Pour into prepared pan(s) and bake (45 to 50 minutes for Bundt, 35-40 minutes for loaf pans), or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan(s) for 30 minutes before inverting onto a serving plate. Serve with berries and whipped cream, if desired.