BLDG5

Sometimes, even when it's warm outside, soup sounds good. And BLDG5, 2805 Kalurah St., is offering two tasty soups to satisfy your palate.

You can order the chicken tortilla soup or roasted tomato basil soup by the cup ($4) or the bowl ($6).

Think lunchtime if you want to sit down for something warm and quick. Or you can call (225) 256-2287 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to place your takeout order. Visit bldg5.com to see the complete menu.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd., is offering several take-and-bake choices designed to be warmed up later. We have our eye on the beef tips for two ($40).

The meal includes grilled beef tips with garlic mashed potatoes topped by bourbon peppercorn sauce.

Call (225) 925-1131 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. to place your order or visit sullivanssteakhouse.com.

Bengal Tap Room

If you're hungry for something a little out of the box, try the Bengal Tap Room's loaded cheese fries ($8.50).

The sports bar and grill at 421 Third St. serves up a big ole helping of fries with chopped bacon, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, sour cream and green onions.

Call (225) 778-5479 between 11 a.m. and midnight or visit bengaltaproom.com.

