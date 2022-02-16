Strawberries are one of Louisiana’s most beautiful, healthy and delicious foods.
Strawberries are packed with vitamin C, fiber, folic acid, antioxidants and more. Fresh, locally grown strawberries are at their nutritional best. After strawberries are stored for just two days, they begin to lose their levels of vitamin C and antioxidants. They’re safe to eat well after two days, but you’ll be getting less of the berries’ nutrients.
Strawberries are likely the sturdiest of berries as far as storage goes. Take advantage of this season’s crop by storing them now so you can savor them for months to come. Just cut off the leaves, hull them and freeze them on a cookie sheet to flash freeze them individually. Then you can place them in a plastic bag for easy access to the number of berries you need.
If your strawberries aren’t quite as sweet as you’d like them to be, halve them and sprinkle a bit of sugar on top and let rest for about 15 minutes. The sugar will draw out the moisture from the berries and leave you with a sweet, strawberry syrup. Then, serve the berries and syrup with pancakes or waffles if you like.
This strawberry jam is as easy as it gets. It’s delicious spread on top of cream cheese on a bagel or piled on the halves of a hot biscuit. Speaking of biscuits, I like to make this strawberry shortcake with a sweet, biscuitlike pastry instead of the traditional sponge cake. Last spring, I had a ball decorating this dish with edible flowers for photos.
Strawberry season has started off strong at farmers markets across south Louisiana. Here’s hoping for a nice long season of my favorite berries.
Strawberry Jam
Yields 4 half pint jars. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
4-5 pints whole strawberries
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons vanilla
1 box pectin
3 cups sugar
1. Sterilize jars in a canner or heavy stock pot filled with boiling water.
2. Puree strawberries in a food processor. Do not drain.
3. Heat pureed berries, lemon juice and vanilla in a heavy pot over high heat.
4. Stir in pectin and heat until the mixture reaches a rolling boil.
5. Stir in the sugar until melted. Return to a rolling boil.
6. Boil hard one minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.
7. Skim off any foam that may have formed on the top of the strawberry mixture.
8. Pour into dry, hot jars and seal lids fingertip tight.
9. Process for 10 minutes in boiling water in a canner or stock pot.
10. Allow to sit until lids pop sealed. Refrigerate jars of jam after opening.
Strawberry Shortcake
Serves 8. Recipe is by Teresa B. Day.
Biscuits:
¼ cup shortening or coconut oil
2 cups all-purpose flour
¼ cup sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
¾ cup milk
1 teaspoon almond extract
1. Heat oven to 450 F.
2. Stir all ingredients together.
3. Roll out to about ½-inch thick.
4. Cut with a biscuit cutter or rim of a glass.
5. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool on racks.
Strawberry topping:
2 cups strawberries, diced
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons sugar
1. Stir together all ingredients and let rest at room temperature for 30 minutes.
Cream cheese filling:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup powdered sugar
1 tablespoon milk
½ teaspoon almond extract
¼ teaspoon nutmeg
1. Beat cream cheese and sugar.
2. Add milk, almond extract and nutmeg. Chill until ready to serve.
To assemble the dessert:
1. Cut each biscuit in half, spread cream cheese filling on the bottom half, top with strawberries.
2. Place second half of biscuit on top of strawberries.
3. Spoon more cream cheese on the biscuit, top then top with more strawberries.
4. Garnish with edible flowers or mint.