Learn to bake artisan bread
The Louisiana Culinary Institute, 10550 Airline Highway, is taking reservations for a class on making artisan bread from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 9.
Chef Dave Tiner will teach participants how to make handcrafted, hearth-baked loaves of artisan bread perfect for dipping into olive oil, serving with soup or with an appetizer platter. Participants will learn how to make four artisan breads.
The class costs $125. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/37hvM3T.
A temperature check and mask will be required to enter the building. Anyone registering 100.4 degrees and above will not be admitted into the building, and a protective face mask must be worn.
For more information, call (877) 533-3198 or visit lci.edu.
Let's scream for ice cream
With the official start of summer and temps jumping into the 90s, all we can think about is ice cream. And artisan bakery CounterspaceBR is celebrating its second anniversary with small batches of ice cream creations designed to beat the heat.
Owner Sarah Joy Hays has been developing handcrafted concoctions at the shop for a few months, with frozen desserts flavor experiments that have included ginger, cinnamon and tahini, along with more traditional sweet cream vanilla.
CounterspaceBR, 3753 Perkins Road, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, visit counterspacebr.com.
Vulture Food returns to Tin Roof
Tin Roof Brewing Co., 1624 Wyoming St., will host Los Angeles-based Vulture Food for a vegan comfort food event from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 12.
All of the menu items will contain soy and will be entirely nut-free. The loaded fries are gluten-free.
The menu will be posted on Tin Roof's Facebook page at facebook.com/TinRoofBeer on the morning of the event.
For more information, call (225) 377-7022 or visit tinroofbeer.com.
BR Roots gets grant to develop plan
More than a year ago, Baton Roots Community Farm’s groundbreaking at BREC Howell Park signaled a new community-wide investment in north Baton Rouge. Now, with a $100,000 Our Town Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, Baton Roots is on track to becoming a fresh food oasis in an area with few such outlets.
With the NEA support, the nonprofit Walls Project, which runs Baton Roots, is partnering with LSU Coastal Sustainability Studio to develop a comprehensive master plan and site design for the space, once a golf course. The studio faculty and students are working with the local community, HealthyBR, BREC and Build Baton Rouge, the parish’s redevelopment authority.
Baton Roots Community Farm grew from the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Geaux Get Healthy coalition to improve access to fresh foods primarily in areas where a grocery store is more than 10 minutes away.
The farm opened in January 2019 with the Harmony Garden and is expanding to 4 acres of farm rows to yield 200,000 pounds of fresh food in north Baton Rouge, according to a news release.
For more information, visit thewallsproject.org.