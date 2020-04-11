There is nothing better than the aroma of cinnamon rolls fresh out of the oven.
Try these Cinnamon Rolls with Orange Clove Glaze for a weekend treat. The recipe comes from former Advocate staffer Beth Colvin. And they must might be just the thing for Easter Sunday breakfast or brunch.
Cinnamon Rolls With Orange Clove Glaze
Makes about 16 rolls. Recipe is by Beth Colvin.
ROLLS:
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons warm water, 100 to 110 degrees
⅓ cup olive oil
¼ cup sugar
2 tablespoons dry active yeast
1 tsp. salt
1 egg, beaten
3 to 4 cups flour, more for kneading
3 to 4 tablespoons butter, melted
½ cup sugar
¼ cup cinnamon
GLAZE:
2 cups confectioners' sugar
2 tablespoons milk
½ teaspoon vanilla
½ teaspoon orange extract
Dash of ground cloves
1. In a large bowl, mix the warm water, oil, sugar and yeast. Let rest for 10 minutes undisturbed.
2. Add the salt to the egg, beat to combine.
3. Add the egg mixture to the yeast mixture, stir to combine. Then add the flour one cup at a time until a soft dough forms and pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
4. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead for 10 minutes or until smooth and elastic. Add flour as needed to make it less sticky.
5. Put the dough in a large, greased bowl. Flip it, then let it rest 10 minutes in a warm, draft-free place.
6. Punch the dough down and lightly knead it in the bowl for about a minute. Dough should be smooth and elastic. Roll dough into a square about ¼-inch thick. Trim the edges, as needed, and work trimmings back into the square.
8. Brush the dough square with melted butter. Mix together the sugar and cinnamon, then sprinkle over the melted butter.
9. Gently roll the dough into a jelly roll shape. If any holes appear, pinch them close with your fingers. Pinch the end of the dough to the roll, then gently roll it back and forth on the work surface, stretching as you go. Do not allow the dough to tear. Roll it 4 to 5 times, or until you can barely see the seam.
10. Trim the ends and cut into rolls about 1½ inches thick, or thicker if you like towering cinnamon rolls. Place each roll in a glass casserole pan sprayed with nonstick spray. Cover with a towel and allow to rise for 15 to 20 minutes. They won't quite double in size.
11. Bake at 425 F for 15 minutes or until golden brown on top. While the rolls are baking, mix the confectioners' sugar, milk, vanilla, orange extract and cloves. If you prefer a thinner glaze, use more milk. For a thicker glaze, use less.
12. Remove the rolls from the oven and pour the glaze on top. Serve warm.