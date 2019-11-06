Shrimp Corn and Sweet Potato Soup.jpg

Shrimp, Corn and Sweet Potato Soup

Makes 12 (1 cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cook time: 25 minutes

Nutritional nugget: Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A and powerful anti-inflammatory antioxidants.

1 red onion, chopped

½ cup chopped celery

½ teaspoon minced garlic

1 green bell pepper, chopped

2 cups peeled, diced sweet potatoes

1 (16-ounce) bag frozen corn

1 (14¾-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 (10-ounce) can chopped tomatoes and green chilis

1 (6-ounce) can low-sodium tomato paste

4 cups fat-free low-sodium chicken broth

1½ pounds peeled medium shrimp

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup chopped green onions

1. In a large nonstick pot coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté onion, celery, garlic and green pepper over medium heat for 5–7 minutes or until tender.

2. Add sweet potatoes, corn, cream-style corn, tomatoes, tomato paste and broth and bring mixture to a boil.

3. Add shrimp and cook about 10 minutes or until the shrimp is done. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with green onion (if using).

Nutritional information: calories 149, calories from fat 11, total fat 1 g, saturated fat 0 g, cholesterol 84 mg, sodium 344 mg, total carbohydrate 24 g, dietary fiber 4 g, sugars 6 g, protein 13 g. Diabetic exchanges: 1½ starch, 1 very lean meat

