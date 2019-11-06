TESTED RECIPE
Shrimp, Corn and Sweet Potato Soup
Makes 12 (1 cup) servings. Recipe is by Holly Clegg.
Prep time: 15 minutes. Cook time: 25 minutes
Nutritional nugget: Sweet potatoes are rich in vitamin A and powerful anti-inflammatory antioxidants.
1 red onion, chopped
½ cup chopped celery
½ teaspoon minced garlic
1 green bell pepper, chopped
2 cups peeled, diced sweet potatoes
1 (16-ounce) bag frozen corn
1 (14¾-ounce) can cream-style corn
1 (10-ounce) can chopped tomatoes and green chilis
1 (6-ounce) can low-sodium tomato paste
4 cups fat-free low-sodium chicken broth
1½ pounds peeled medium shrimp
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup chopped green onions
1. In a large nonstick pot coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté onion, celery, garlic and green pepper over medium heat for 5–7 minutes or until tender.
2. Add sweet potatoes, corn, cream-style corn, tomatoes, tomato paste and broth and bring mixture to a boil.
3. Add shrimp and cook about 10 minutes or until the shrimp is done. Season with salt and pepper and garnish with green onion (if using).
Nutritional information: calories 149, calories from fat 11, total fat 1 g, saturated fat 0 g, cholesterol 84 mg, sodium 344 mg, total carbohydrate 24 g, dietary fiber 4 g, sugars 6 g, protein 13 g. Diabetic exchanges: 1½ starch, 1 very lean meat