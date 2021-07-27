For many Louisianans, there's only one way to order Cane's (unless you're Ed Orgeron): no slaw with extra toast.
If you're one of them, you may rejoice now that your Raising Cane's hot take is slapped on the aluminum can of a local brew. Inspired by the popular alternative order among the restaurant's diners, Broussard-based Parish Brewing Company came out with a "No Slaw Extra Toast" IPA.
While drinkers thankfully won't taste notes of either slaw or toast, the brand said the beer is a nod to Raising Cane's lemonade.
To achieve that refreshing lemon flavor, the Parish Brewing Company's website said it uses Meyer lemon puree and a tropical 50/50 blend of Australian Galaxy and Yakima Citra hops. The beer's aroma may remind you of Lemonheads candy.
This seasonal beer, with a 7% ABV, will be available Wednesday in a 4-pack of 16-ounce cans.