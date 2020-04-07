When your friends can't make it to dinner, you bring the dinner to them. Or at least pictures of it.
And you make it fun.
Adam and Tara Haney were going a little stir-crazy and missed seeing their group of friends with whom they love to cook, eat and share a glass of wine or two.
"We wanted to stay connected, but of course, we can't get together now," said Haney, a juvenile court judge.
So he and his wife came up with the idea to have 10 couples participate in a virtual competition modeled after the Food Network's "Chopped," the show where contestants open their baskets to find ingredients with which they must make a dish.
Each couple would create one or more dishes from a limited number of ingredients with pictures of the completed dishes presented to the group by email or text and then voted on by all of the participants.
To start the competition, Adam Haney asked each couple to submit five pantry-friendly ingredients that most people would have around the house. Among the suggestions were SpagettiOs, ground meat and peanut butter.
He compiled a list of the submitted ingredients and then asked five of the couples to randomly pick a number from 1 to 30 without knowing what items corresponded to those numbers.
They ended up with five ingredients — beer, bread, Cajun seasoning, milk and carrots. Each couple then had 24 hours to create their dishes using at least three of the ingredients. Oh, and no shopping was allowed due to the stay-home orders.
The Haneys baked homemade pretzel buns and filled them with roast beef topped with a beer cheese sauce and marinated carrots.
Roast beef also was on the menu for Alison and Ryan Nesbit, who created a "Carnival Corona-cation" of an open-faced roast beef au jus sandwich served on homemade beer bread with a side of pan-seared red potatoes leftover from a crawfish boil the day before. Dessert was Beer-infused Funnel Carrot Cake.
Kathryn and Cliff Mount did a patty melt with deer meat they had in the freezer and grilled onions simmered in beer.
"Ours was good until the smoke alarm went off," Kathryn Mount said.
She added that bonus points were given for presentation.
"After we saw one of the dishes plated like something a chef would do, we knew we were doomed," she said.
Emily and Andrew Wascom's certainly knew what they were doing when it came to plating their dishes, each of which looked like it came out of a Michelin-starred kitchen.
Their appetizer was a "Corona" sushi roll made with quick-pickled, Cajun-spiced carrots, "which gives it just the right amount of bite, complimented by the subtle flavors of cream cheese, cucumber, avocado and crab stick," Andrew Wasom said.
For their entree, the couple "served" free-range venison blackstrap medallions which had been marinated in milk and Cajun spices then beer-battered, sprinkled with Cajun seasoning and fried in a cast-iron skillet.
"The deer swore on the Bible that he had been practicing social distancing," Andrew Wascom commented.
Dessert consisted of a trio of bread-based desserts that Andrew Wascom called a "surefire way to drown the I've-been-locked-in-the-house-with-these-three-little-demons-for-over-two-weeks feeling."
After each couple presented their dishes, the votes were "very accurately" tabulated by accountant Jacob Bennett, a friend who lives in Ohio.
And the roast beef sandwiches were the all-around winners, with the Haneys nabbing first place and the Nesbits taking second.
Here's a couple of recipes provided by the winners.
Pretzel Buns
Makes 6 buns or 12 rolls. Recipe provided by Adam Haney.
1 package active dry yeast
1½ cups warm water (105-115 degrees)
4 tablespoons melted butter, divided
1 tablespoon dark brown sugar
1 teaspoons kosher salt
3¾ to 4 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup baking soda
9 cups water
Coarse sea salt
1. Stir yeast and 1½ cups warm water together. Let sit for 1 minute.
2. Melt 1 tablespoon butter. Whisk together melted butter, brown sugar, salt and yeast-water mixture. Slowly add flour, 1 cup at a time. Mix with dough hook in a mixer or with a wooden spoon. Add flour until the dough is thick and pulls away from the sides of the bowl. The dough is ready if it bounces back when you poke it.
3. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead for 3-5 minutes. Place in a large greased bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and allow to rise in a warm environment for 1 hour or until nearly doubled in size.
4. After the dough has risen, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface, punch out any air bubbles and cut into 6 equal portions with a sharp knife. Shape into balls. (If making rolls, cut into approximately 12 equal portions.)
5. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheets with parchment paper or silicon baking sheets.
6. Bring baking soda and 9 cups of water to a boil in a large pot. Place the dough balls into the boiling water, 1 to 2 at a time. Boil for approximately 30 seconds. Lift the dough balls out of the water using a slotted spoon, allowing as much of the water to drain off as possible. Place the dough balls onto the baking sheets.
7. Cut slits in an X pattern on top of each dough ball with a sharp knife.
8. Brush the top of each bun with remaining melted butter and sprinkle with sea salt.
9. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until the entire bun is golden brown.
Beer-infused Funnel Carrot Cake
Recipe from Alison Nesbit.
5 baby carrots boiled until soft and then blended into a fine puree
1 cup of beer
1 cup of flour
¼ teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 cup granulated sugar
Vegetable oil
Confectioner's sugar for dusting
Whipped topping for serving
Strawberries
1. Whisk together the carrots, beer, flour, baking powder, cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar until smooth.
2. Pour enough vegetable oil into a deep skillet or deep-fat fryer to reach about 2 inches and heat until 325 degrees.
3. Using a funnel, pour the cake mixture into the hot oil in a free-form spiral motion. Cook until golden brown. Remove and drain on paper towels.
4. Dust with confectioner's sugar. Add whipped topping and strawberries.