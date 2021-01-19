The pandemic has canceled Mardi Gras parades and balls, but it hasn't curbed the craving for king cake.

Locally, Thee Heavenly Donut, Gambino's Bakery, The Ambrosia Bakery and Baum's Fine Pastries, along with other bakeries and supermarkets, are cranking out thousands of king cakes each day leading up to Mardi Gras on Feb. 16.

While traditional cinnamon and cream cheese varieties tend to sell the best across the board, the bakeries are pushing the flavor envelope.

Thee Heavenly Donut is known for its fried king cakes at its locations at 5830 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. and 17732 Highland Road.

The bakery also offers a host of unusual flavors from Almond Joy to Bananas Foster to Louisiana Cajun Mud and chocolate maple bacon.

"Louisiana Cajun Mud is our take on the Mississippi Mud cake," said Shane Castille, who owns the bakery with wife Kara Castille. "It has Bavarian cream and chocolate in the middle with cream cheese topping and pecans."

Castille said his wife comes up with lots of the flavors, but customers have also suggested fillings that have made it on to the menu.

"Our most popular is the pecan praline," he said.

Thee Heavenly Donut, with 24 hours notice, will make you a Cajun Boudin King Cake. Other flavors include chocolate, strawberry cream cheese, chocolate-covered strawberry, turtle pecan, pecan praline and wedding cake.

Ambrosia is probably best known for its Zulu king cake, a decadent concoction stuffed with coconut, cream cheese, chocolate morsels, cinnamon and sugar and topped with more chocolate and toasted coconut.

Also popular at the bakery, at 8546 Siegen Lane, are strawberry cream cheese and pecan praline.

New this year are Mardi Gras-themed hot chocolate bombs.

"We were curious to see what the different colored icings would do when we poured hot milk over them," said co-owner Felix Sherman Jr. "They melted with the chocolate. We put the chocolate in a mold and filled it with hot cocoa and marshmallows. I would order that ahead of time so we can have it ready for you."

At Gambino's, you'll find Nutella, wedding cake, praline and cream cheese, strawberry cream cheese and Bavarian cream flavors.

"We're working on a couple of interesting flavors right now, but we haven't launched them yet," said Angela St. Romain, store manager for Gambino's at 8646 Goodwood Blvd.

Gambino's also crafts Mardi Gras sugar cookies and petit fours iced in purple, green and gold.

Baum's offers the traditional flavors and amps up the taste with cakes that have twice the filling.

"Our popular double-filled cakes are praline and cream cheese and strawberry cream cheese," said Tonya Crawford, manager of Baum's at 8046 Florida Blvd.

Baum's also will offer Mardi Gras-themed petit fours and cookies during Mardi Gras week.

Not only are locals snapping up the annual treats, they're sending them all over the country.

"We had one going out to Alaska today," said Ambroisa's Sherman. "We usually stick to the states in the continental United States because king cakes don't stay fresh long. The one we sent to Alaska today was on a whim."

To extend the freshness of cakes, Sherman said they go out as kits.

"Ours aren't decorated when we send them," he said. "We include the icing and the sugar, and you can decorate it yourself. This way, the cake stays fresher much longer."

This also allows the cake's recipients to participate in this Mardi Gras tradition.

"We receive a lot of pictures from people showing us their cakes," Sherman said. "We try to repost them on our Facebook page. We love seeing them."

Thee Heavenly Donuts' Castille said while the bakery is missing out on some business — sales people aren't picking up king cakes in the numbers they normally would to drop off at workplaces when they make calls — lots of companies are still buying them.

"Companies will buy them by the hundreds," he said.

In somewhat of a change brought on by the pandemic, many orders these days are coming in online, Sherman noted.

"It's kind of the trend, and it's beneficial to us because we have a limited number of staff," he said. "And the number of orders seems to have increased."

But that's not to say an old-fashioned phone call won't work.

"A lot of people are using our website, but we still have a lot of people who prefer to call in their orders or come in and place their orders," St. Romain said. "We're still a service industry, and when people come in, they get the aroma and personal service — the whole package. And we get to know them."

St. Romain added that mail orders are not being hampered by coronavirus restrictions, and people don't seem to be in a hurry to order early.

"You really can't change human nature," St. Romain said. "People are ordering like they usually do. And since there won't be a celebration on Mardi Gras Day, there's really no deadline. But our customers also know that we make king cakes on demand year-round, and you'd be surprised by the number of people who do this. There are people who live in Texas who host a Mardi Gras party in the summertime, just because it's fun."