“The Cookie Book: Decadent Bites for Every Occasion” by Rebecca Firth, $21.99, Page Street Publishing Co., 192 pages, paperback
Like many other home bakers, I’m always on the lookout for easy-to-make, yet satisfying desserts to share with friends and family during the holidays.
Cookies are always popular, and I’ve discovered a cookbook by Rebecca Firth, creator of the DisplacedHousewife blog, that offers 75 terrific cookie recipes sure to please everyone.
In “The Cookie Book: Decadent Bites for Every Occasion,” the food writer and photographer includes cookie recipes that can be prepared quickly and others that will take a bit more time. All will dazzle your taste buds.
Each recipe is illustrated with gorgeous full-color photographs by the author.
Recipes are divided into seven chapters, including one Firth calls “the ultimate holiday cookie exchange.” Another chapter is devoted to the chocolate chip cookie. The “cozy classics” chapter shows off such favorites as sugar cookies, fresh lemon madeleines and spiced chewy molasses. The “jazz hands” chapter features extra special recipes that may take a bit more time and have unexpected flavors like the Burnt Sugar Ginger Cookie or the Five-Spice Cranberry Mooncake Cookies. There are also chapters for “stuffed” cookies, drop cookies and bar cookies.
I highly recommend Firth’s Boozy Brown Butter Blondies. She cuts her bars into 15 blondies, but this is a very rich cookie and I found that serving size a little too big, so feel free to cut them smaller. These blondies freeze beautifully.