Corporate Brew and Draft, a Citiplace craft beer bar, is closing this weekend after about 2½ years in business.
In a posting on the Corporate Brew and Draft Facebook page, the bar blamed the closure on the failure to reach a new lease agreement.
Corporate Brew and Draft had been open since late 2015 when it was spun off from The Cove, a neighboring Citiplace bar. It was set up as a non-smoking bar with a wide selection of draft beers.
It’s the second craft beer bar in Citiplace to close this year. The Pelican House shut down in March.