Galen Iverstine of Iverstine Family Farms, Kentwood, will discuss the family business and give a cooking demonstration on Saturday at the Southern Food & Beverage Museum in New Orleans.
The program begins at 1 p.m. Samples are first come, first served. The program is free with museum admission.
Iverstine, a farmer and butcher, and his family have been farming in Kentwood since 2010.
"On their farm they practice multispecies intensive rotational grazing in an attempt to build healthy top soil using strategic animal impact. In this system they produce grass-fed beef, pastured chickens and turkeys, and Berkshire pork," a news release said.
In 2016, Iverstine opened Iverstine Farms Butcher in Baton Rouge.
The museum is located at 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.