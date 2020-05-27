It's been 10 years since "Downton Abbey" made its debut in the UK (it hit our shores in January 2011).
And that has put us in the mood for scones.
While we know our British friends tend to go for the less fussy scone, we thought these from King Arthur Flour sounded too good to pass up.
Anything with bacon and cheese is going into our oven.
Bacon-Cheddar-Chive Scones
Makes 8 large scones.
2 cups King Arthur unbleached all purpose flour
½ teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon baking powder
2 teaspoons sugar
4 tablespoons cold butter
1 cup very coarsely grated or diced cheddar cheese
⅓ cup snipped fresh chives or finely diced green onions (green part only)
½ pound bacon, cooked, cooled and crumbled (about 1 cup)
¾ cup + 2 tablespoons heavy cream or whipping cream (or enough to make the dough cohesive)
1. Preheat the oven to 425F with a rack in the middle to upper third. Lightly grease a baking sheet, or line it with parchment.
2. Whisk together flour, salt, baking powder and sugar.
3. Work the butter into the flour until the mixture is unevenly crumbly, with some of the butter remaining in larger pieces.
4. Mix in the cheese, chives and bacon until evenly distributed.
5. Add ¾ cup of the cream, stirring to combine. Squeeze the dough together; if it's crumbly and won't hang together, or if there are crumbs remaining in the bottom of the bowl, add cream until the dough comes together.
6. Transfer dough to a well-floured work surface. Pat into a smooth 7-inch disk about ¾ inches thick.
7. Transfer the dough disk to the prepared baking sheet. Cut the disk into 8 wedges, spreading the wedges apart a bit on the pan.
8. Brush the scones with a bit of cream; this will help crust brown.
9. Bake for 22-24 minutes, until golden brown. Serve warm, or at room
10. Refrigerate any leftover scones, well wrapped, for several days; reheat before serving. Freeze for longer storage.