The long wait is over. It’s football season, and that means it's time to tailgate.
But that doesn't mean you have to trek to the stadium. I like to watch the game from the comfort of my own home. That means every weekend is an opportunity to entertain and tailgate in front of the television.
Today, I'm sharing some of my go-to game-day recipes. From crawfish lovers to vegetarians, this selection will score.
Savory Crawfish Gumbo Nachos are a new game-day favorite. If you are craving some good-for-you junk food, this is it. Fresh veggies, savory chicken sausage and our amazing Louisiana crawfish atop nachos and sprinkled with melted cheese — what could be better?
Next up is my Mediterranean Layered Spread. Move over Mexican layered dip because once you try this Greek-inspired dish, you will be hooked. It's easy to prepare, colorful and packed with flavor. I make this dip for every party and so will you. To keep from a last-minute scramble, spread all the ingredients on a platter and refrigerate until ready to serve. This recipe also doubles — even triples — perfectly to feed a crowd!
For the ultimate in game-day sweet treats, my Ooey Gooey Bars cannot be beat. Is it a cookie? Is it a brownie? It’s both, and it will melt in your mouth. It's probably my most-requested recipe. For a colorful dessert, my Double Chocolate Pizza recipe using M&M’s in team colors is also fun. Check it out at thehealthycookingblog.com.
Terrific Tips:
- Make sure to use Louisiana crawfish. Always keep some in your freezer to whip up recipes like my popular Crawfish Etouffee.
- Any protein may be substituted into the Crawfish Gumbo Nachos.
- Serve the Mediterranean Layered Spread with pita chips or low-carb cucumber rounds and bell pepper squares.
- Easily make your own chips by cutting pitas into six triangles and baking for 5-7 minutes at 375 F.
- Try different flavors of hummus (I love roasted red pepper) to give this recipe extra punch.
- Pick up Kalamata olives from an olive bar instead of using canned. It truly makes a difference.
Holly Clegg, best-selling national cookbook author of the trim&TERRIFIC & Eating Well cookbook series, specializes in easy, healthy, everyday recipes. Visit her website, The Healthy Cooking Blog. Follow her on facebook.com/HollyClegg, instagram.com/holly_clegg and twitter.com/hollyclegg. Email her at holly@hollyclegg.com.