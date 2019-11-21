The moment you step inside Main Event, the lights and sounds can be overstimulating. There’s a lot happening.

Pins are crashing on 22 bowling lanes to the left. Lights are flashing and sound effects are blaring from the dozens of video games in the back. Oh, and people are navigating overhead on the “gravity ropes,” a ceiling-level obstacle course that requires balance and no fear of heights.

It’s almost too easy to miss the sit-down restaurant or the quick service café to the right. After exploring the menu on a recent night out, I realized that’s OK.

While the dishes and service definitely surpassed the expectation for arcade entree options, the food is certainly not the main event at Main Event. Rather, it’s a good option to round out a family or group gathering.

Main Event opened at the Mall of Louisiana in August, so this Thanksgiving and Christmas season will be its first in Baton Rouge. The venue is a great new addition for friends and families in town for the holidays or parents looking to bribe their kids with good behavior while Christmas shopping at the mall.

On our recent visit, we picked out the sweet red chili wings, bacon and cheddar burger, and the sausage and pepperoni pizza.

The wings had a great flavor and crispy skin. The burger was juicy and massive. The stars of the meal, however, were the french fries and the ice cream sundae. One of my friends finished his fries, which were covered in what our server described as chicken ramen seasoning, before even trying his wings.

The “big fun super sundae” (yes, that’s the full name) was the kind of treat I would beg my parents for growing up, but they wouldn’t let me order. The goblet was packed with cookies and cream, chocolate and vanilla gelatos mixed with cookies and brownies. All of that was topped with whipped cream, doughnuts, chocolate syrup and rainbow candies. The three of us couldn’t finish the $15 treat, but we still picked through it to get our fill.

Next to the restaurant, a bar offers plenty of beer on tap and specialty cocktails. We were allowed to bring drinks to the arcade area to enjoy them while we played.

While the dishes hit the spot, they were also economical since we were there to play.

The food and fun combo offers different packages of arcade gameplay with a select list of entrees. For $17.99, we grabbed a full meal and $10 in game play, which equaled 50 credits. Most games required between five and seven credits. We stretched that to about 45 minutes of shooting basketballs, jamming on Guitar Hero and evading the ghosts in Pac-Man.

We decided to save the bowling, laser tag and pool for our next visit. There was just too much to accomplish in one evening. The prices on the activities are set at reasonable rates. Even without the meal deal, there are multiple options for unlimited game passes depending on the time and day of the week.

For a group of five, for example, an hour of bowling on a weekday evening would cost just over $10 per person between lane and shoe rental. Unlimited laser tag would cost $7.99 per person with the “play all day” option.

Main Event

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

11 a.m. to midnight Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to midnight Tuesday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday

(225) 508-3050

PROS: Ice cream sundae, plenty of deals and specials, full service bar

CONS: Mall traffic, almost too many options for games