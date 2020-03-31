Making crawfish bisque the traditional way takes a lot of time and effort. You have to clean and stuff the heads to make it and then dig all that goodness out of the heads to eat it.
Even if you're home with time on your hands, trust us, you'll want to give this "headless" bisque a try.
Instead of stuffed crawfish shells, this bisque has crawfish balls that are baked in the oven then steeped in that delicious roux-based gravy.
This recipe is easy to put together and oh-so-delicious. You can thank us later.
TESTED RECIPE
Crawfish Bisque Balls
Serve over rice. Recipe adapted by Jay Martin from recipe by his mom, Pat Martin.
Bisque
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 medium onion, minced
4 shallots, minced
3 tablespoons flour
3 tablespoons vegetable oil
½ pound crawfish tails
1 small can tomatoes
Salt and red pepper to taste
1 clove garlic
2 bay leaves
1 tablespoon chopped celery leaves
1 tablespoon minced parsley
1 teaspoon thyme
1. Saute onion and shallots in vegetable oil.
2. Make a roux with flour and oil (over a medium-high heat, stir constantly until dark brown). Add onion mixture to roux.
3. Add tomatoes and simmer for 5 minutes.
4. Add crawfish tails and rest of seasonings.
5. Add 4 cups water and let simmer while making crawfish balls.
Crawfish Balls
1 medium onion, chopped
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon thyme
1 cup plain breadcrumbs
1 egg, lightly beaten
½ pound peeled crawfish tails
Salt and red pepper to taste
1. Saute onion in butter until tender.
2. Using a food processor, chop crawfish tails coarsely.
3. In a separate bowl, combine crawfish with cooked onions.
3. Mix together breadcrumbs and parsley. Add to crawfish mixture with egg, salt and red pepper.
4. Form into small balls and place on greased baking sheet. Dot each ball with butter.
5. Bake at 350 F for about 10 minutes (until lightly browned).
6. Add balls to bisque and simmer for an additional 30 minutes.