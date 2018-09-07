New Orleans-based Poke Loa is set to open its first Baton Rouge location later this month near the LSU campus.
The restaurant, which specializes in bowls of fresh fish, rice and vegetables, will be located at 3260 Highland Road, near the north gates of LSU. The space was most recently occupied by Everything Philly.
Along with the poke bowls, Poke Loa will also sell miso soup and fresh squeezed juice drinks made in-house.
Fifteen employees will work in the restaurant, which will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Poke Loa opened at 3341 Magazine St. in February 2017 and has added two more New Orleans-area locations: one in the Central Business District and one in Metairie.