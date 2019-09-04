I am always trying to be more efficient. I may not always achieve it, but I try.
Lately, this meal-in-a-bowl trend fits right into my daily schedule. Dinner with just a few dishes or a well-balanced lunch in one neat container speaks to my need for speed and productivity.
If you want to go this route, the basic bowl should include protein, vegetable, greens, healthy fats like avocado or nuts, herbs and a sauce.
Walking around the farmers market, I had no trouble coming up with ingredients for a variety of meals in bowls. I found butternut squash, mild microgreens, parsley and pecans for the recipe I planned for this week. The rest of the fresh ingredients were found at my local produce stand.
I’ve heard them called “bliss” bowls or even “Buddha” bowls, but whatever you want to call them, a bowl-based meal is a great (and efficient) way to have a delicious, balanced meal.