Happy to see the sun? So are we. It has us thinking about spending time outdoors, especially when it comes to dining. The sunny weather prompted us to think about which of our local eateries' patio dining areas is our favorite. Well, we couldn't settle on just one, so here are 11 great places to enjoy eating outdoors when things warm up in the Baton Rouge area:
BLDG 5
BLDG 5, 2805 Kalurah St., beneath the Perkins Road Overpass, has an outdoor dining deck that has a way of shutting out the noise.
The restaurant is known for its fresh, seasonal, flavor-driven food served on grazing boards meant for sharing. Visit bldg5.com.
SoLou
SoLou's patio could be described as a combination of romance and fun. It's the perfect spot to enjoy the restaurant's southern comfort food.
SoLou may be new, having opened its doors at 7246 Perkins Road in March 2021, but its patio is always filled with diners, which is proof of its popularity. Visit solou.com.
The Francis Table & Bar
Sitting beneath the live oak canopy shading The Francis Table & Bar's outdoor deck is nothing short of magical — especially in the evening, when strings of lights glow within the branches.
The restaurant at 6747 U.S. 61, St. Francisville, is known as more than a place to get good Southern food — it's a destination with customers making two-hour drives just to eat there. Visit thefrancissoutherntable.com.
Red Zeppelin Pizza
Meeting for dinner on the front patio of Red Zeppelin Pizza, 4395 Perkins Road, is fun! The area offers diners an atmosphere of camaraderie while enjoying one of 35 craft beers and a variety of thin crust pizzas.
Visit redzeppelinpizza.com.
The Velvet Cactus
Enter the Velvet Cacutus' art-filled patio area and smile! The space exudes vibrance and fun, from its eclectic art to its mismatched chandeliers and playful Patrón bottles nestled on the rocks of the waterfall above the tiny lake on the patio.
The restaurant, located at 7655 Old Hammond Highway, is known for its classic Mexican favorites, along with fun and creative Mexican-inspired dishes. Visit thevelvetcactus.com.
Superior Bar & Grill MidCity
Superior Bar & Grill MidCity, 5435 Government St., not only offers great dining on its shaded patio but also live music on the weekends.
The Mexican restaurant is known for its sizzling fajitas and Superior margaritas made with freshly squeezed lime juice. Its food is made fresh from scratch every day and, for added flavor, all of Superior Grill's meats are prepared over a mesquite grill.
Visit batonrouge.superiorgrill.com.
Zippy's Burritos, Tacos & More
Fun is the secret ingredient in the covered dining patio at Zippy's Burritos, Tacos & More, 3155 Perkins Road. It's a place where friends can gather for some great Mexican food and laughter.
Visit zippysburritos.com.
Curbside
Curbside Burgers, 4158 Government St., offers up a relaxing atmosphere, which is perfect for enjoying one of its great burgers.
The eatery uses a proprietary blend of beef that goes through the grinder a unique way. It then combines it with signature toppings, buttery brioche buns, fresh cut fries that can be washed down with an ice cold beer.
Visit curbside-burgers.com.
Anthony's Italian Deli
There's no place like home, and Anthony's Italian Deli's front patio comes close to it.
You'll definitely feel at home eating one of the eatery's legendary muffulettas made with authentic Italian meats, cheese and Italian olive mix while enjoying its welcoming atmosphere.
Anthony's, located at 5575 Government St., has been open for more than 30 years and is a staple in the local restaurant scene. Visit bestmuffoletta.com.
Tsunami
Many will argue that Tsunami's outdoor dining area on the roof of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., offers the best views of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge.
The restaurant offers sushi with Japanese and Eastern flare while marrying it to our southern roots. Visit batonrouge.servingsushi.com.
The Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room
Eat some great food while trying out some of the most extensive beer and liquor selections available in the rooftop dining area at Chimes Restaurant & Tap Room, at LSU's North Gate, 3357 Highland Road.
The restaurant has been serving patrons for more than 25 years. Visit thechimes.com.