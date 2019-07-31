Editor's note: Columnist Holly Clegg, who has been battling stomach cancer, has entered hospice care. However, she plans to continue her column at this time.
The heat is still here but the freedom of long summer days is dwindling. With the kids soon heading back to school, no doubt your to-do list is growing longer by the minute.
Dinner, however, doesn't have to be a dreaded chore. Conquer that end-of-the-day meal by adding a few easy and healthy recipes to your menu rotation. These go-to dinners only have five ingredients or less.
Let the slow cooker do the work for this effortless and diabetic-friendly Pork Tenderloin with Raspberry Chipotle Sauce recipe. Sweet heat and savory flavors make up this three-ingredient marinade that is so simple to prep, it comes together in under 5 minutes.
My hearty Quick Chicken and Rice Casserole, from the Rotisserie Ready Chapter in my "KITCHEN 101" cookbook, is the ultimate in deliciously easy comfort food. What could be better than creamy cheesy chicken mixed with satisfying rice? Choose brown rice for an added boost of heart-healthy fiber.
From beginning to end, the Honey Pecan Salmon is done in under 20 minutes. Honey and pecans combined with soy sauce create the perfect sweet and salty topping for your fish. Salmon is a stand-out when it comes to nutrition as it is rich in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids, giving you a delicious dose of protein-rich, heart-healthy nutrition.
Any of these winning entrées can be paired with my mouth-watering Pull Apart Italian Bread, which you can find the recipe for at my thehealthycookingblog.com. And it's only three ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen — crescent rolls, butter and Italian seasoning.
Everyone will enjoy digging in to these delicious meals, and you will love how quick and easy they are to prepare. Don't let the busy days ahead stand in the way of a healthy home-cooked meal.
Terrific tips:
- Leftover chicken, rotisserie chicken or packaged pulled-from-the-bone rotisserie chicken work great in this casserole.
- Substitute brown rice for white rice to boost fiber: 1 cup of brown rice has 3 grams of fiber; 1 cup of white rice has less than 1 gram of fiber.
- Fiber can help maintain a healthy weight and keep blood sugar levels balanced.
- Fatty fish, like salmon, contain omega-3 fatty acids, which help to lower cholesterol levels, reduce risk of heart disease and may lower risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
- Salmon is a great source of protein, vitamin D, B vitamins and potassium.